Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2024

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSEGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 22,947 shares.The stock last traded at $51.79 and had previously closed at $51.80.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VUSE. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 42.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 115.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 630.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.