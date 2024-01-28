Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 77,046 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $68,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.7% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CLH opened at $169.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.65. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.57 and a twelve month high of $179.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock worth $9,121,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

