Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,774 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $71,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,801,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

