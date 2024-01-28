Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,642 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $76,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 28.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $697,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health stock opened at $483.80 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $508.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.00 and its 200-day moving average is $461.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.11 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

