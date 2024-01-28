Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 246,609 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,876,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246,609 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cohu worth $99,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cohu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 7.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Cohu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,179. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Cohu had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

