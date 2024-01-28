Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,331,216 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,979,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $98,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vistra by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vistra by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VST traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $40.86.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

