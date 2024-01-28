Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,219,963 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,219,963 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of Crane worth $75,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 99.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 77.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CR. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

NYSE:CR opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

