Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $84,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $262.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.48 and its 200 day moving average is $243.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Illinois Tool Works
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.