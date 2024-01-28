Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $84,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $262.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.48 and its 200 day moving average is $243.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.