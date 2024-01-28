Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 985,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 205,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $94,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.82. 456,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,600. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $124.02. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.38.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

