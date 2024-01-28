Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,229 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of Cohen & Steers worth $103,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 172,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,171. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

