Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,220 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $80,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 16,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $65.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.11 million. Research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGEE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

