Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Visa worth $377,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,586,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.85. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $272.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 53.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.48.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

