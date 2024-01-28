Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,303 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of American Express worth $67,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $201.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $204.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

