Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $107.47 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731,904 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,926 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.57% of UMB Financial worth $107,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 378.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 56.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.29. 140,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,374. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $78,559.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $78,559.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,597.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

