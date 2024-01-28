Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $106,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,331,000 after acquiring an additional 95,633 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.02. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

