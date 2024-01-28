Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $67,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $225.73 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $227.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.