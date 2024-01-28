Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,400,414 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 13,372.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400,414 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $101,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,508. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Benchmark lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

