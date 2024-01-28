Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,928 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $95,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $448.23. 6,404,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,009. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $449.51. The firm has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.