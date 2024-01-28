Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $90,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GS traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,464,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,963. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $392.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,731 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.