Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Shares of VIASP stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7596 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.