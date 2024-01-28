Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Down 53.3% in January

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vext Science Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VEXTF remained flat at C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 53,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,654. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. Vext Science has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.27.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

