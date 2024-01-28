Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.56. The stock had a trading volume of 387,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.19 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.57.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.