Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $182.35 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $202.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $457,283. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

