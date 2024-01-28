Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,719,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

