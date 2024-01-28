Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,987 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,849 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 872,037 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after purchasing an additional 696,379 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $29.05 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.