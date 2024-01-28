Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 658 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 527.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,723.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Price Performance

Acushnet stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.62. 345,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $593.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Acushnet

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

