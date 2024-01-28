Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 6,559 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

NYSE:NOW opened at $769.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $703.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.89. The company has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $783.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

