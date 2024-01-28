Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 6,402 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $262.41 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.95.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.