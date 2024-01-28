Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,395 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in ASML by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.6% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ASML by 0.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $867.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $729.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $883.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.17%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

