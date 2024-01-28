Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 25,723 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,723 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Target stock opened at $142.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
