Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 25,723 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,723 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Read Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $142.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.