Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 24,954 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,954 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O opened at $54.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

