Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,187 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,687,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after acquiring an additional 320,153 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EME stock opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.85 and a 52-week high of $227.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

