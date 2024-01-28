Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 21,070 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,070 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $169.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $184.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.