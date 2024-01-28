Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 20,079 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,079 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Up 2.6 %

DEO stock opened at $144.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.70.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

