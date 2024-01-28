Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 18,180 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PGR opened at $179.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.53 and its 200 day moving average is $148.03. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile



The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

