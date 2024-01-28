Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 141 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in RLI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RLI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in RLI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in RLI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE:RLI opened at $138.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.15. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.32%. RLI’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RLI

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.