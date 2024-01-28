Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 12,113 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

