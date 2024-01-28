Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 11,950 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $39.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

