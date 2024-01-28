Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 10,141 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,141 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.25. The stock had a trading volume of 107,343,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

