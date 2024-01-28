Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.99. The company had a trading volume of 556,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,356. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,252 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

