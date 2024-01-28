Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,814 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,538,000 after acquiring an additional 249,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $4.49 on Friday, hitting $105.46. 2,095,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,545. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,885 shares of company stock worth $310,586. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

