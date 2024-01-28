Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $377.39 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

