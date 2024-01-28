Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 71,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,220. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $36.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

