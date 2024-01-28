Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,052 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,042.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

