Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,673 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 667.4% during the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 62,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6 %

TSM stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.26. 10,196,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,460,101. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

