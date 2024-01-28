Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $978,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,795.80 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,799.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,607.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,395.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.