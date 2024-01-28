Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $769.44 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $783.88. The stock has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $703.75 and a 200-day moving average of $619.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

