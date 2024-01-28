Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,641. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

