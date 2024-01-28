Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 1.66% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 346.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Betterment LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000.

DEHP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,947. The company has a market capitalization of $155.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

