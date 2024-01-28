Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.